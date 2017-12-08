Four resorts and tourist areas to join list of Romanian tourist sites of national interest

The Romanian Ministry of Tourism wants to include four new resorts and tourist areas to the list of tourist sites of national interest, namely the localities of Borsa in Maramures county and Dambovicioara in Arges county, and the areas of Mamaia Nord and Pestera-Padina.

The information appears in a draft decision put up for public debate on the website of the Ministry of Tourism.

The ministry also wants to add new names to the list of tourist resorts of local interest, namely the localities of Cacica, Dorna Candrenilor, Poiana Stampei and Solca in Suceava county, and Oncesti commune in Maramures county.

The advantages of being included on the list of tourist resorts of national interest include: priority within special investment programs financed by the state budget and European funds, inclusion in the annual catalog edited by the Ministry of Tourism, and a presentation on the ministry’s website, reports local Profit.ro.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Wikipedia; photo by Țetcu Mircea Rareș)