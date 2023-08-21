Romanian tennis player Simona Halep drops out of WTA top 1000

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep has dropped 562 places and currently holds the 1140th position in the WTA rankings, with only 10 points, after being kept from playing for a year.

Temporarily suspended after failing a doping test, the Romanian tennis player is at risk of dropping out of the rankings after the US Open.

Simona Halep is currently awaiting the verdict of the independent Sports Resolutions tribunal regarding the doping allegations after being heard at the end of June, according to Euronews Romania.

The athlete has not played an official match since August 2022 when she lost to Daria Snigur (Ukraine) at the US Open. After the match, she tested positive for Roxadustat, and in October 2022 she was provisionally suspended. She constantly claimed to be innocent of any wrongdoing.

Back in April, Halep said during an interview that she tested positive for a banned substance due to supplement contamination. During the same interview, she also said that the months of delays increase the risk of injuries. She was then world no. 26.

(Photo source: Sabin Cirstoveanu | Inquam Photos)