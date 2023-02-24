Romanian team wins gold at European Cadets and Juniors Fencing Championships

Romania's cadet team won the gold medal in fencing at the European Championship in Tallinn, Estonia, after besting Hungary in the final.

Romania's female cadets claimed the gold medal and the continental title after an outstanding match against Hungary.

Trailing 15-13, Alexandra, Amalia, and Anastasia recovered and took the lead, maintaining it until the end of the game, which they won 45-40.

The gold medal-winning team consists of Amalia Covaliu, Alexandra Mitruş, Anastasia Fusea, and Rosemarie Benciu.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Scrima on FB)