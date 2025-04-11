Romanian state acquires over 4,000 hectares of forest in Neamț county

The Romanian state has acquired more than 4,000 hectares of forest in Neamț county, marking the largest such purchase made on behalf of the state to date. The transaction, worth RON 111.83 million, was finalized by Romsilva (the National Forest Administration) and approved by the government through an emergency ordinance proposed by the Ministry of Environment.

The forested area, totaling 4,063.25 hectares, is located in the administrative territories of the Grințeș and Ceahlău communes and is now managed by the Poiana Teiului Forest District under the Neamț Forest Directorate, the ministry announced.

The newly acquired forestland has been added to the state’s public domain and will contribute to the national forest fund.

Since 1991, Romsilva has purchased more than 10,000 hectares of forestland and nearly 2,000 hectares of degraded agricultural land, which were later reforested. In total, over 12,000 hectares have been added to the state’s forest assets through these efforts.

Romsilva currently manages approximately 4.2 million hectares of forests across Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Mediului - România)