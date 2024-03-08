Romania’s Simona Halep to play again at Miami Open after doping ban reduced

Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep will finally get to play again after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced her four-year ban for doping offenses to nine months, thus allowing her immediate return to the tennis court.

She is set to make a comeback at the Miami Open, which begins on March 17, as the tournament announced it has given her a main-draw wild card, WTA announced.

Simona Halep also wrote on Instagram: “I am thrilled to let you all know that I will be making my return to the WTA Tour in two weeks at the Miami Open. Thank you to the tournament for giving me this opportunity and I cannot wait to be back on court and competing. See you all soon!”

The tennis tournament in Miami will be Simona Halep’s first since the 2022 US Open.

After her ban was cut, Halep also said she would like to represent Romania at the Paris Olympics.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)