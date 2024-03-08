Sports

Romania’s Simona Halep to play again at Miami Open after doping ban reduced

08 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep will finally get to play again after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced her four-year ban for doping offenses to nine months, thus allowing her immediate return to the tennis court. 

She is set to make a comeback at the Miami Open, which begins on March 17, as the tournament announced it has given her a main-draw wild card, WTA announced.

Simona Halep also wrote on Instagram: “I am thrilled to let you all know that I will be making my return to the WTA Tour in two weeks at the Miami Open. Thank you to the tournament for giving me this opportunity and I cannot wait to be back on court and competing. See you all soon!”

The tennis tournament in Miami will be Simona Halep’s first since the 2022 US Open.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simona Halep (@simonahalep)

After her ban was cut, Halep also said she would like to represent Romania at the Paris Olympics.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Romania’s Simona Halep to play again at Miami Open after doping ban reduced

08 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep will finally get to play again after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced her four-year ban for doping offenses to nine months, thus allowing her immediate return to the tennis court. 

She is set to make a comeback at the Miami Open, which begins on March 17, as the tournament announced it has given her a main-draw wild card, WTA announced.

Simona Halep also wrote on Instagram: “I am thrilled to let you all know that I will be making my return to the WTA Tour in two weeks at the Miami Open. Thank you to the tournament for giving me this opportunity and I cannot wait to be back on court and competing. See you all soon!”

The tennis tournament in Miami will be Simona Halep’s first since the 2022 US Open.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simona Halep (@simonahalep)

After her ban was cut, Halep also said she would like to represent Romania at the Paris Olympics.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 March 2024
Finance
Report: Romania’s Banca Transilvania is the third strongest banking brand in the world
08 March 2024
HR
PwC: Progress towards gender equality in the labor market is too slow in Romania
08 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Developer One United Properties partners with Ennismore to open Mondrian hotel in Bucharest
08 March 2024
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep to play again at Miami Open after doping ban reduced
08 March 2024
Transport
Romania's government announces EUR 1.2 bln investment in new berths at Constanta Port
07 March 2024
Business
Revolut Reader launches in Romania, allowing merchants to accept card payments
07 March 2024
Politics
Romanian president, Austrian chancellor discuss Schengen during meeting in Bucharest
07 March 2024
Healthcare
Report: Over 80% of public medical facilities in Romania do not offer abortion services or cannot be contacted