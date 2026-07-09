Romanian sail ship Mircea takes part in "Five Sisters Cup"

Romania’s famous training ship "Mircea" joined one of the rarest and most prestigious maritime challenges in its recent history, the “Five Sisters Cup,” a race that returned on July 9 after 50 years. The unique feature of this race is that it is reserved exclusively for sailing ships built according to the same legendary design at the Blohm & Voss shipyard in Hamburg.

Although there were originally five "sisters," only four remain in active service and will face the waves of the Atlantic: "Mircea" (Romania), "USCGC Eagle" (United States), "NRP Sagres" (Portugal), and "Gorch Fock" (Germany). The fifth ship, "Gorch Fock I," has been preserved as a museum.

The last time these ships competed for the valuable trophy made by Tiffany & Co. was in 1976, also in the United States, during the American Bicentennial celebrations. On that occasion, the German ship claimed victory.

The official start was given on July 9. According to the regulations, the four sailing ships must cross the starting line with their engines switched off and all sails fully set, with propulsion provided exclusively by the wind.

The course measures approximately 60 nautical miles and includes complex maneuvers around strategic points, testing the sailors' coordination and endurance to the fullest.

The race is expected to conclude on the morning of July 10. Regardless of the final times, all four ships will sail together to Boston, where the official awards ceremony will take place.

Beyond the sporting competition, the "Five Sisters Cup" remains a symbol of international camaraderie and mutual respect among nations that share the same naval history.

On July 8, the four sister ships, "Mircea," USCGC Eagle, NRP Sagres, and Gorch Fock, carried out an exercise of maneuvers and formations. “Four ships built at the same shipyard, dozens of generations of sailors, and a tradition that continues to unite people and nations at sea. The moment was appreciated by all participating crews and will remain one of the memorable images of this training voyage,” the crew of the ship said on Facebook.

Earlier this month, “Mircea” participated in the Parade of Tall Ships in New York on the occasion of the July 4 celebrations. This year, the US celebrated the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo: screenshot from Nava Scoala "Mircea" video on Facebook)