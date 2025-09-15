Sports

Romanian Sabrina Maneca Voinea wins gold at 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Cup in Paris

15 September 2025

Romanian athlete Sabrina Maneca Voinea won the gold medal in the final floor exercise at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup held in Paris. 

Voinea, who had also had the highest score in qualifications, namely 13.633, received 13.800 points for her final routine, earning the top spot. 

The silver medal went to the Russian Angelina Melnikova, with 13.400 points, and the bronze medal was obtained by the Finnish athlete Kaia Tanskanen, with 13.366 points.

Romanians Miruna Botez and Bianca Vișovan also participated in the competition, but they did not manage to qualify for any final.

The Romanian team was accompanied by coaches Camelia Voinea, Carmen Traicu, and Ciprian Crețu, by judge Ana Iordache, and by physiotherapist Răzvan Spirescu.

The gold medal marks a redemption for Voinea, who, along with Ana Bărbosu, was famously deducted points at the 2024 Olympic Games, also held in Paris. At the time, multiple Olympic champion Nadia Comăneci spoke with the head judge after the final to understand why Sabrina Voinea's score was so low. "They said they had a photo showing a small part of her heel slightly out of bounds, which I did not see," she said, noting how proud she is of Voinea despite that. However, slow-motion footage showed that Voinea did not step outside the mat.

Initially, Romanians Ana Maria Bărbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea ended the competition in fourth and fifth, respectively, but then were moved up to third and fourth, after a reanalysis. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Gimnastica on Facebook)

