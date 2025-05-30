Finance

Romania’s Treasury taps domestic market with 5-year bond

30 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Treasury returned to the longer-term bond market with a successful 62-month issue on May 29, when the yield was set just below 7.5% – close to the level seen on April 14 before the elections, when the same bond was opened.

On April 30, also before the May 4 presidential ballot that prompted anxiety among investors due to the isolationist candidate’s high score in the first round, a 112-month bond was issued at a 7.4% yield. 

From May 4 until May 19, when the pro-EU candidate won the runoff, the Treasury relied on shorter-term or foreign currency issues, and it accepted paying an 8.45% yield for a relatively short maturity (14 months).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Finance

Romania’s Treasury taps domestic market with 5-year bond

30 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Treasury returned to the longer-term bond market with a successful 62-month issue on May 29, when the yield was set just below 7.5% – close to the level seen on April 14 before the elections, when the same bond was opened.

On April 30, also before the May 4 presidential ballot that prompted anxiety among investors due to the isolationist candidate’s high score in the first round, a 112-month bond was issued at a 7.4% yield. 

From May 4 until May 19, when the pro-EU candidate won the runoff, the Treasury relied on shorter-term or foreign currency issues, and it accepted paying an 8.45% yield for a relatively short maturity (14 months).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 May 2025
Transport
Strabag delivers EUR 40 mln, 644-meter-long Transilvania Bridge in Romania’s Satu Mare
30 May 2025
Politics
US removed Romania from Visa Waiver due to organized crime and refusal rate, minister says
30 May 2025
Sports
Romania returns to European gymnastics podium as Ana Bărbosu claims all-around bronze
30 May 2025
Justice
Romanian Constitutional Court rules politicians' wealth statements should no longer be public
30 May 2025
Macro
Executive head of Romanian employers' association appointed presidential advisor on economic and social matters
29 May 2025
Events
Bionic arm advocate Tilly Lockey to speak at Bucharest Tech Week 2025
29 May 2025
Society
Almost 400 people from four counties in Romania evacuated due to flooding
29 May 2025
Defense
EU to invest in Romania and Bulgaria under new Black Sea defence strategy