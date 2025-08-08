Transport

Romanian railway company CFR to install sound-absorbing panels in Bucharest and surroundings

08 August 2025

Romania’s state-owned railway company CFR announced on Thursday, August 7, that it will be installing sound-absorbing panels on routes around Bucharest for the comfort of neighboring localities.

Nearly RON 11 million (EUR 2.1 million) from the state budget has been allocated for 800 meters of panels with heights between two and four meters.

Panels will go up on the Constanța Bridge, on the Bucharest Nord–Constanța railway line, and in the Chitila area, crossed by the Bucharest–Predeal railway line. 

Specifically, panels will be installed on railway line 800 Bucharest Nord–Constanța, over a distance of 300 meters, between kilometer 4+300 and kilometer 4+600. The second area where panels to reduce noise pollution will be Chitila, on Line 300 Bucharest Nord–Predeal, between kilometer 10+550 and kilometer 11+050, over a distance of approximately 500 meters.

"The main purpose of this investment is to reduce the noise level generated by train traffic in residential areas by installing specially designed sound-absorbing panels to reduce the acoustic impact. The implemented technical solutions will contribute to an estimated noise reduction of approximately 10 dB(A) at the receiver level," CFR specifies in a press release.

According to company officials, the execution works will begin after the completion of the administrative steps and the issuance of the start order, with the installation of the panels estimated to take approximately 5 months, and the completion deadline set for the beginning of next year.

(Photo source: CFR Calatori on Facebook)

(Photo source: CFR Calatori on Facebook)

Normal

