Romanian PV prosumers' installed capacity exceeds 2.7 GW at end-May

The total number of prosumers, namely electricity users with PV panels that inject the power not used locally into the national grid, reached 228,302 at the end of May. Their installed power capacity reached 2,726 MW, according to the latest data from the Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), as quoted by Economica.

In the last 12 months alone, 91,000 prosumers have emerged, with 9,000 added in the last month. The fast pace is expected to slow down as the government has suspended the grant scheme for households seeking to install PV panels.

"The number of prosumers increased by 90,902 in just 12 months – a 66% increase compared to the same period last year. On May 31, 2025, there were 228,302 prosumers connected in Romania, compared to 137,400 in May 2024."

Installed electrical power also increased significantly: 2,726 MW in May 2025, compared to 1,780 MW in May 2024, an increase of 946 MW, or +53% in a single year.

Of the almost 230,000 prosumers, the majority are individuals, approximately 202,000, while legal entities are about 26,000.

In terms of the distribution by counties, the most prosumers are in Ilfov (almost 15,400), followed by Timiș (over 11,000) and Bihor (around 9,400).

(Photo: Ganna Zelinska | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com