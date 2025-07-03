Romanian president, prime minister mark the United States’ Independence Day during reception

Romanian president Nicușor Dan, along with prime minister Ilie Bolojan and other officials, participated at a reception on Wednesday, July 2, to mark the US Independence Day. During the reception, they underlined the importance of the relationship between Romania and the US.

The Romanian president noted that the United States is Romania's most important ally and remains one of the main pillars of its foreign policy. The core of the partnership, Dan said, is the shared commitment to the security and prosperity of our Euro-Atlantic community.

"The presence of American troops in Romania, alongside allied forces, is visible proof of this commitment from the United States, for which our country and all citizens are deeply grateful," said the head of state.

Nicușor Dan also emphasized the need to strengthen defense. "We have major joint projects underway, from strengthening air defense to the production of drones and ammunition. These represent more than equipment and systems, they are a tangible demonstration of our shared commitment to collective defense and regional stability. We are aware that national security must begin with our own actions and contributions,” he said.

The president underlined that Romania’s geostrategic position, at the Black Sea and in close proximity to the war in Ukraine, "makes us even more acutely aware of the need for investments in the security of our citizens."

“The Romanian-American joint projects in the field of nuclear energy are a striking example of this Partnership’s efficiency. I am confident that the development of Units 3 and 4 at Cernavodă, as well as the plant at Doicești, which will implement a globally first solution based on small modular reactor technology, will make a significant contribution to regional and European energy security," stated the head of state.

Also present at the event, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said during his speech that the US Independence Day is a symbol of the democratic values we all share.

The Romanian prime minister highlighted the importance of values and partnerships in complicated times. "We are grateful for the constant support of the United States in this regard. America has shown us, generation after generation, that no matter how difficult the times, courage, honest work, and faith in freedom always open paths. For a country like Romania, currently at a moment of complex decisions for its future, this example means a lot," he concluded.

In response, US chargé d’affaires Michael Dickerson said that the United States’ commitment to Romania is unwavering. "The Strategic Partnership between the United States and Romania has flourished over the course of three decades. Our partnership is based on shared democratic values, on a commitment to mutual economic growth in trade and energy cooperation, in security and defense, as well as on deep and lasting people-to-people ties," the diplomat noted.

He said the US was the fourth-largest investor in Romania last year. "This year we hope to be third," Dickerson added. He also recalled the bilateral military collaboration within the allied framework.

