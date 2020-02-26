Romanian president to nominate new PM candidate

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis announced in a press statement on Tuesday evening, February 25, that prime minister designate Ludovic Orban has abandoned plans to form a new Government backed by a parliamentary majority. He will continue to serve, however, as acting prime minister.

President Iohannis also announced that he will have consultations with the parliamentary parties on Wednesday, February 26, in order to appoint a new candidate for the position of prime minister. Ludovic Orban remains the main candidate for the prime minister post, Iohannis stressed, adding that he aims to form a Government, local G4media.ro reported.

Iohannis didn’t mention the early election scenario, or the plans he previously detailed about the Liberal Party (PNL) voting against its own candidate in the Parliament in order to pave the way for snap elections.

President Iohannis, however, blamed the Social Democrats (PSD) for having boycotted the vote in Parliament on the new cabinet proposed by PM Orban, which resulted in the 15-day constitutional deadline set for the endorsement of the cabinet to be exceeded. On the day when the Parliament’s vote was scheduled, the Constitutional Court issued a decision that can be interpreted as invalidating the first nomination of dismissed PM Orban for another term - which made the potential vote void.

“As a result, I will convene consultations with the parties that will start at 4:00 PM tomorrow and will end around 8:00 PM, after which I will make a statement informing what was discussed,” president Iohannis stated.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)