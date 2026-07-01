Romanian president Nicuşor Dan publishes asset declaration for 2026

President Nicuşor Dan published his asset declaration for the 2026 fiscal year on Tuesday, June 30, including a large section dedicated to the donations received during the presidential election campaign in 2025.

Dan reported RON 1.28 million and EUR 167 in his current accounts, opened at Banca Transilvania, BCR, and Salt Bank. He also declared debts of EUR 100,000 to Garanti Bank due in 2032 and debts to private individuals, namely Dănilă Genţiana (EUR 27,000) and Dan Claudia (25,000 EUR) both due in 2028. The president granted a loan to Gabriel Istrate worth EUR 20,000.

Moreover, the president received RON 93,567 in salary revenues. He also reported a 7,460 sqm urban plot of land in Predeal, Braşov County, that he has owned since 2007. However, he does not own a house.

Nicuşor Dan declared owning a Citroën car, manufactured in 1986, acquired through a sale-purchase contract.

Perhaps the most important section in the asset declaration concerns the list of donations for Dan’s 2025 presidential campaign. The largest donations were received from Bitdefender CEO Florin Talpeş and his wife Roxana-Măriuca Talpeş, namely RON 810,000. Altex CEO Dan Ostahie donated the same sum to Dan’s campaign, while private donors Aurel and Petronela Iancu gave RON 500,000 to the campaign.

Another Romanian citizen who requested to remain anonymous donated RON 485,000, while Ana-Maria and Bogdan-Petru Mihai donated RON 250,000. Hundreds of other donations were between RON 3,000 and 25,000.

The finances of Nicuşor Dan’s campaign were intensely scrutinized by critics and journalists. During the presidential campaign, Nicușor Dan took out loans amounting to RON 58.5 million and received donations of RON 3.6 million.

However, the president did not use the entire amount collected as “loans” in the campaign, spending only RON 57.3 million. The difference of RON 1.2 million went “into the president’s personal account” and was used for expenses from the pre-campaign period, according to the statement Nicușor Dan made for Snoop.ro.

The law provides that a candidate who obtains 3% in the elections is entitled to reimbursement of the sums spent in the electoral campaign. Nicușor Dan did not receive the full amount requested, RON 60.88 million, but RON 930,000 less. To remedy that, he sued the Authority and won in the first instance, but has not yet received the requested amount.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: presidency.ro)