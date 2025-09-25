Romanian president meets with Airbus representatives to boost defense industry

Romanian president Nicușor Dan had a meeting at the Cotroceni Palace with representatives of the French aeronautics and defense giant Airbus, to discuss the reenergizing of the national defense industry.

During the meeting, Dan noted that Romania must play an active role in European partnerships, and that this is both an opportunity and a responsibility.

The meeting was also attended by the ambassadors of France, Germany, and Spain in Bucharest.

“I had a very good meeting at the Cotroceni Palace with representatives of the Airbus company, together with the ambassadors of France, Germany, and Spain in Bucharest. We discussed collaboration opportunities in the field of the defense industry, in the context of the European SAFE program, a strategic initiative for strengthening European security and industrial capacity,” said Nicușor Dan on Facebook.

According to the head of state, “Romania has a solid tradition in the aeronautical industry and it is important to capitalize on this potential in major European projects.”

The European defense industry is set to receive a massive influx of funds in the coming years, as governments are keen to boost capabilities in the face of Russian aggression.

The European Commission has preliminarily allocated EUR 16.7 billion to Romania for defense spending through the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) scheme, which will support the rearmament of Europe through soft loans extended to member countries. The tentative allocation for Romania is the second-highest by country, after Poland, and will finance the acquisition of military equipment, investments in production capacities, and the development of critical infrastructure.

(Photo source: presidency.ro)