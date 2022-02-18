Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/18/2022 - 08:34
Politics

Romanian President happy with performance of ruling coalition

18 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, February 17, that he was pleased with the way the Government was functioning.

"I am just happy with the way the Government is operating. In the coalition, of course, there is still a great need for harmonization between positions and a lot of contacts in order to find common ground," Iohannis said, according to B1tv.ro.

The Romanian Government is backed by an unexpected coalition formed last autumn when the Social Democrats turned into the senior ruling party, taking the place of the President's Liberal Party, apparently with the contribution of President Iohannis himself.

In the context of Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu expressing expectations for the current coalition to keep functioning in the same format [with Social Democrats as a leading partner] after the 2024 elections, President Iohannis said that "no one can say" what will happen after the next general elections.

"I believe that this governing coalition will function until 2024, and I still believe that it has a future after 2024 with the same structure. You can't do things in just three years. Romania must return to political stability," PSD president Marcel Ciolacu told Reuters.

However, the Liberal leader, Florin Citu (PNL), had a different approach. "Only with PNL number one! We will have elections in 2024, we want to win. PNL must become the largest party in Romania. It's a compromise [what is happening now]," he stated.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/21/2022 - 09:02
21 January 2022
Politics
RO Social Democrats stress they remain senior ruling partner
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/18/2022 - 08:34
Politics

Romanian President happy with performance of ruling coalition

18 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, February 17, that he was pleased with the way the Government was functioning.

"I am just happy with the way the Government is operating. In the coalition, of course, there is still a great need for harmonization between positions and a lot of contacts in order to find common ground," Iohannis said, according to B1tv.ro.

The Romanian Government is backed by an unexpected coalition formed last autumn when the Social Democrats turned into the senior ruling party, taking the place of the President's Liberal Party, apparently with the contribution of President Iohannis himself.

In the context of Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu expressing expectations for the current coalition to keep functioning in the same format [with Social Democrats as a leading partner] after the 2024 elections, President Iohannis said that "no one can say" what will happen after the next general elections.

"I believe that this governing coalition will function until 2024, and I still believe that it has a future after 2024 with the same structure. You can't do things in just three years. Romania must return to political stability," PSD president Marcel Ciolacu told Reuters.

However, the Liberal leader, Florin Citu (PNL), had a different approach. "Only with PNL number one! We will have elections in 2024, we want to win. PNL must become the largest party in Romania. It's a compromise [what is happening now]," he stated.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/21/2022 - 09:02
21 January 2022
Politics
RO Social Democrats stress they remain senior ruling partner
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks