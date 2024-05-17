Politics

Romanian Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca confirms plans to run for president this autumn

17 May 2024

The leader of Romania's Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca, formerly prime minister and currently co-president of the country's ruling coalition, confirmed for Digi24 firm plans to run in the presidential elections this autumn. This should boost the party's score in the parliamentary elections, he implied.

"Our chance [for getting a good score in the parliamentary elections] is to have a candidate for the Presidency of Romania. As such, the National Liberal Party, at this moment, has a decision that we are consistent with, I don't think that anything will change after [European and local elections on] June 9," he said.

Social Democrat (PSD) prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, the other co-president of the ruling coalition, is already a firm presidential candidate as well.

Speaking of competing against his partner Ciolacu, Liberal leader Ciuca said previously that "we are going to competitors – not enemies," Antena 3 reported

"It is a matter of competition between the two parties. You saw that prime minister Marcel Ciolacu also confirmed that the government's activity is running smoothly despite the electoral campaign, each of the ministers being responsible for the activity they carry out at the government level," Ciuca commented.

No decision on joint lists for the parliamentary elections was taken, but after the partially failed initiative of joint lists in the local elections, such a scenario is highly unlikely.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

