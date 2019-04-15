Video

Romanian reads prayer during Palm Sunday Mass at the Vatican

A Romanian dressed in a traditional costume read a short prayer during the Palm Sunday Mass held by Pope Francis at the Vatican on Sunday, April 14, local News.ro reported.

Thousands of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican on Sunday to celebrate Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of the Holy Week. A Romanian immigrant was also part of the celebration, and he read one of the prayers in Romanian.

Video of the Palm Sunday celebration at the Vatican (the prayer in Romanian starts at 1:17:46):

The Romanian’s name is Marian Danca and he told the Romanian newsroom of Radio Vatican that reading the prayer in Romanian was a “moment of emotion and joy,” “a unique experience.”

Reading a prayer in Romanian at the Pam Sunday Mass at the Vatican came in the context in which Pope Francis is expected to make a three-day visit to Romania beginning May 31.

