The Romanian Post has launched a tender to purchase services for sending text messages (SMS) to customers who use postal services and need to be informed about the postal items’ date and time of delivery, as well as about the amount to be paid upon receipt.

The value of the one-year contract was estimated at RON 520,000 (EUR 113,000), without VAT, reports local Profit.ro. The tenders will be opened at the end of this month.

Profit.ro announced earlier this month that the Romanian Post also wants to introduce payment by card at its offices next year. The first POS systems will be installed in postal offices located in urban areas.

The Communications Ministry holds a stake of 75% in the Romanian Post, while the remaining 25% is owned by Fondul Proprietatea. The company recorded a gross profit of EUR 3.8 million last year.

