Romanian police seize weapons, ammunition in large-scale operation involving 1,600 searches

Operation “Jupiter,” one of the most extensive in the history of the Romanian police, turned up 10 lethal weapons, 444 non-lethal weapons, 920 rounds of ammunition for lethal weapons, and 141,804 rounds of non-lethal ammunition from 1,600 searches over five days.

According to the report issued by the Romanian Police, 400 warrants to bring in suspects were executed, and preventive measures were ordered for 230 individuals.

“Operation ‘JUPITER 3’ was the most extensive coordinated operation in the history of the Romanian Police and the Public Ministry, according to the data centralized after the conclusion of the actions. It took place from June 2–6, 2025, with over 1,600 searches conducted, 400 warrants executed, and preventive measures ordered against 230 people,” announced IGPR on Tuesday, June 10.

The operation targeted large-scale tax evasion, fraud, smuggling, illegal acquisition of funds, embezzlement, non-compliance with the fiscal regime, counterfeiting, violations of environmental protection laws, and non-compliance with the weapons and ammunition regime, among others. Investigations in these cases are ongoing under the supervision of prosecutors.

Also part of the police teams, economic crime investigators carried 845 home searches and executed 274 warrants in 145 active cases. As a result of the actions, preventive measures were imposed against 109 individuals.

The estimated prejudice stands at RON 190 million (EUR 37.68 million) and financial assets of RON 70 million (EUR 13.9 million) were frozen, along with goods, mainly cigarettes, valued at RON 28 million (EUR 5.5 million).

Regarding weapons, explosives, and dangerous substances, 606 home search warrants were executed in 179 criminal cases targeting crimes such as smuggling, violations of the arms and ammunition regime, poaching, unlawful use of firearms, violations of the explosives regime, and violations of the hazardous waste regime. In these cases, investigations are ongoing for 103 individuals, with preventive measures imposed on 18 of them.

Criminal investigation officers executed 119 home search warrants in criminal cases investigating robbery, blackmail, deprivation of liberty, aggravated theft, fraud, pimping, and cyber crimes. Preventive measures were taken against 81 individuals. In these criminal cases, the estimated damage is approximately EUR 2.5 million, with over EUR 400,000 in precautionary measures applied and other goods worth about EUR 370,000 seized.

Finally, 39 warrants were carried out to bring in suspects connected to environmental crimes.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristi Bucurie | Dreamstime.com)