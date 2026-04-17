Romanian police open investigation after man claims to be raising funds to assasinate president

Police officers in Timiș County, western Romania, have opened an investigation after a man wrote on social media that he is raising funds for the assassination of president Nicușor Dan.

According to paginadetimis.ro, the man claimed he is collecting funds for the assassination of president Nicușor Dan, stating that “every leu counts.” Several people asked in the comments where they could donate money.

“Officers of the Timiș County Police Inspectorate are carrying out checks in order to establish the factual situation and take the legal measures that are required after [...] a post made by a young man saying that he is organizing a fundraising campaign for the assassination of a public dignitary,” the Timiș County Police Inspectorate announced on Friday, April 17.

The police are verifying the authenticity of the account and the context in which the Facebook post was made to determine whether there is a real threat.

Authorities are also trying to locate the man who wrote the message so he can be held accountable according to the law. The author of the post is around 33 years old and most likely resides abroad.

In a separate case detailed by ProTV, police in Hunedoara detained a 28-year-old man who last month allegedly posted several antisemitic extremist messages on social networks. Investigators found that he lives in Bucharest. As a result, his apartment in the capital was searched. Several fascist symbols, armbands, rings, and other Nazi materials were found there. After questioning, he was detained for 24 hours for incitement to violence and discrimination.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas|Dreamstime.com)