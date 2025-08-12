Romanian police catch three foreign citizens who allegedly stole jewelry during Untold Festival

Three foreign citizens suspected of stealing jewelry and other goods during the Untold Festival in Cluj-Napoca were caught by Romanian police officers at the airport.

The three, two men and one woman, all between the ages of 30 and 46, were detained while attempting to fly to Barcelona. Police from the Cluj-Napoca Criminal Investigations Bureau found 18 necklaces with signs of breakage in their luggage, along with perfumes, cigarette cartons, coffee packages, and other goods.

According to a police press release, 16 reports were filed regarding the theft of jewelry during the Untold music festival, held between August 7 and 10. During searches, officers managed to quickly identify those involved.

As a result of these efforts, on the evening of August 10, police from the Criminal Investigation Bureau identified a 44-year-old foreign man suspected of having committed several of the reported acts. He was detained, and officers established that he had acted together with three other people.

With the support of border police from the Cluj-Napoca Airport Border Police Sector, investigators established that the man had traveled to Romania together with the other three people involved.

A day later, a 30-year-old woman and two men, aged 46 and 37, were found in the airport terminal as they were preparing to undergo the security check for boarding to Barcelona. The persons in question were taken to the Air Transport Police headquarters for a body search and luggage inspection. Following the evidence gathered, the three were also detained for 24 hours.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politia Romania on YouTube video capture)