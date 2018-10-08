Romanian PM’s helicopter lands in wrong village during visit in the country

The helicopter carrying Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila during a visit in the North-Eastern region of the country on Friday, October 5, landed in the wrong village.

The PM visited a village in Bacau county on Friday, after which her helicopter flew to Neamt county, where she was supposed to visit two other places. However, instead of flying to Slobozia-Roznov, where the PM was supposed to see the effects of the flooding on the Cracau river, the helicopter went to a village in Cracaoani commune, local Mediafax reported. The aircraft landed on the sports ground of the school in the village.

When the PM and the other ministers that accompanied her got down from the helicopter they were surprised that there was nobody there to welcome them. They got back aboard and flew to the right destination.

The prime minister’s visit to Neamt county was apparently kept a secret and the mayors of the communes she visited were only announced about it two hours before the PM came.

The helicopter that carried the PM and her delegation belongs to the Interior Ministry. Interior minister Carmen Dan also accompanied Viorica Dancila.

