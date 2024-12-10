The Romanian Patriarchate, which governs the Orthodox Church, announced on Tuesday, December 10, that it "firmly distances itself from the statements" made by Teodosie, the Archbishop of Tomis, who promoted far-right presidential candidate Călin Georgescu.

Archbishop Teodosie, a controversial figure who has been at odds with the Church establishment, told French newspaper Le Figaro that Georgescu is “a messenger of God.” He also said elsewhere that "Vladimir Putin is a man of reconciliation and a builder of churches."

“The Romanian Patriarchate firmly distances itself from the statements made by His Eminence Teodosie, Archbishop of Tomis, during the interview given to the publication Le Figaro regarding Mr. Călin Georgescu and Russian president Vladimir Putin. At the upcoming working session of the Holy Synod, the case of His Eminence Teodosie will be investigated for repeated violations of the Holy Synod's decisions on electoral campaigns,” said the institution in a press release.

The Patriarchate also notes that starting in 2008, bishops, priests, deacons, monks, and nuns of the Romanian Orthodox Church are prohibited from engaging in partisan politics or participating in electoral campaigns as supporters.

In May, Archbishop Teodosie was indicted by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) for influence peddling following a Recorder investigation into budget funds. According to DNA prosecutors, in July 2023, "the suspect Petrescu Teodosie, in the aforementioned capacity, allegedly promised the sum of RON 160,000 (EUR 32,000) to a businessman (a witness in the case), representing 20% of the RON 800,000 that the latter was supposed to obtain for the Archdiocese of Tomis by using the influence he claimed to have over decision-making officials within the State Secretariat for Religious Affairs."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Lavinia Cioaca)