Romanian MPs want to abolish summer time

Several Romanian MPs from all political parties have initiated a draft bill to abolish summer time in Romania. Their initiative comes after the European Parliament asked the European Commission for an assessment on the utility of moving clocks forward and back between summer and winter time at the beginning of February.

The Romanian MPs who support this initiative consider that the time change between summer and winter doesn’t meet its initial purpose anymore, namely to save energy during summer, according to local Profit.ro.

The summer time was first introduced in Romania in 1917 but was removed in 1943 only to be reintroduced in 1979.

Romania moves its clocks forward one hour in the last Sunday of March and returns to the normal time in the last Sunday of October.

According to the draft bill, the official time in Romania will be the same throughout the year (UTC+2).

