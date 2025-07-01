Romanian MPs who own property in Bucharest no longer receive rent allowance

The Romanian Parliament has voted to exclude lawmakers who own residential properties in Bucharest or the surrounding Ilfov county from receiving housing allowances for accommodation costs in the capital. In a plenary session on Monday, June 30, 361 members of Parliament voted in favor of the measure, while two abstained, Agerpres reported.

Currently, the lawmakers receive a monthly fixed allowance from the budgets of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, based on a sworn declaration that serves as justification for accommodation expenses incurred while serving their mandates. According to Hotnews.ro, the amount can go up to RON 4,600.

The new regulation specifically denies this benefit to any member of Parliament who has domicile in or owns, either individually or with their spouse, a residential property in Bucharest or Ilfov. The rule also applies if the spouse alone owns such property.

The change aims to ensure that housing allowances are reserved for those who genuinely need accommodation support in the capital during their parliamentary term.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)