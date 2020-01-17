Romanian receives EUR 27,000 in his bank account by mistake

A Romanian man might get to keep some RON 131,000 (EUR 27,000) transferred to his bank account by mistake.
The Salubris sanitation company in Iasi, a city in eastern Romania, transferred the money to the man’s account by mistake. The lucky man immediately withdrew the money from an ATM, making it very difficult for the sanitation firm to get its money back, local Mediafax reported.
The amount was supposed go to the account of a partner company. Salubris sued the banks - ING and BRD, accusing them of authorizing the transaction without making sure that the money reaches the account of a company. The banks refused to return the money, claiming that the fault belongs exclusively to Salubris, which indicated the wrong account, according to Europafm.ro.
Both the Iasi Court and the Iasi Tribunal ruled in favor of the banks. The case was sent to the Court of Appeal, which will issue the final decision.
