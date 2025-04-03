Energy

Romanian minister confirms Romgaz is in talks to take over Azomures

03 April 2025

Romania's Minister of Agriculture Florin Barbu confirmed on April 2 that the state-controlled natural gas group Romgaz is in talks to take over the fertilizers factory Azomures, which would thus use natural gas at an affordable price.

Azomures could cover some 60%-70% of the domestic fertilizers consumption, he added.

Romgaz has published an announcement in the public procurement system, or SEAP, for consultancy services in evaluating, negotiating, and acquiring Azomureş assets, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja announced on March 14.

"As we announced, we have mandated Romgaz - a branded company in the portfolio of the Ministry of Energy and the largest gas producer in Romania - to evaluate the takeover of the largest fertilizer production plant for Romanian agriculture, Azomureş. Romgaz has already published an announcement in the Electronic Public Procurement System for consultancy services in the evaluation, negotiation, and acquisition of Azomureş assets," Minister Burduja wrote on his Facebook page.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Adel Al-Haddad)

