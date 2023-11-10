Romanian mining company explores options to build gravitational energy storage capacity

The Valea Jiului Energy Complex (CEVJ), owned by the Ministry of Energy, and the Australian company Green Gravity concluded, on November 9, a Cooperation Framework Agreement to explore the possibility of applying an innovative energy storage technology in seventeen mine shafts in the four mining operations in Valea Jiului, Ziarul Financiar reported.

CEVJ consists of the mining assets recently taken over by the Romanian state in exchange for the claims owed against the former bankrupt Energy Complex Hunedoara.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Energy, the agreement outlines the scope and objectives of a joint study to assess the technical, economic and environmental aspects of the conversion of CEVJ's existing coal mines into energy storage facilities.

The study will also assess the potential benefits and challenges of integrating the energy storage system with the existing electricity grid and renewable energy sources.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Leowolfert/Dreamstime.com)