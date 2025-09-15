Sports

Romanian men's tennis team qualifies for Davis Cup play-offs

15 September 2025

The Romanian men's tennis team defeated El Salvador 3-1 over the weekend of September 13-14 and secured a spot in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs. The tie between the two teams was played within World Group II.

In the first match of the tie, Romanian Radu Țurcanu defeated Marcelo Arévalo, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-2. 

The next day, Gabriel Ghețu prevailed with the score 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 against César Cruz, while the team made up of Bogdan Pavel and Mircea-Alexandru Jecan was defeated by the pair César Cruz and Marcelo Arévalo, 6-4, 6-4. Afterward, Radu Țurcanu defeated Cesar Cruz 7-6 (5), 6-3. 

The last match, disputed between Gabriel Ghețu and Juan Carlos Fuentes Vasquez, was played until the score 6-4, 3-0 for the Romanian athlete. 

The 13 winning teams from World Group II will compete in the World Group I play-offs in 2026. The defeated teams will play the World Group II play-offs in 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Tenis on Facebook)

