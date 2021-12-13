Lucky player wins Romanian Lottery’s big prize of over EUR 1 mln

The big prize of the Romanian Lottery's 6/49 game was won on Sunday, December 12. The winning ticket, which brought more than EUR 1 million to the lucky player, was played at an agency in Tulcea and cost RON 120.50 (almost EUR 25).

Under the Lottery Organization and Administration Regulations, the winner has 90 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

This is the sixth time this year when the big lottery prize has been won in Romania. Before Sunday's win, another lucky player won some EUR 1.5 million on October 21.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alpar Benedek/Dreamstime.com)