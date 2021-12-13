Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 11:56
Social

Lucky player wins Romanian Lottery’s big prize of over EUR 1 mln

13 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The big prize of the Romanian Lottery's 6/49 game was won on Sunday, December 12. The winning ticket, which brought more than EUR 1 million to the lucky player, was played at an agency in Tulcea and cost RON 120.50 (almost EUR 25).

Under the Lottery Organization and Administration Regulations, the winner has 90 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

This is the sixth time this year when the big lottery prize has been won in Romania. Before Sunday's win, another lucky player won some EUR 1.5 million on October 21.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alpar Benedek/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 11:56
Social

Lucky player wins Romanian Lottery’s big prize of over EUR 1 mln

13 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The big prize of the Romanian Lottery's 6/49 game was won on Sunday, December 12. The winning ticket, which brought more than EUR 1 million to the lucky player, was played at an agency in Tulcea and cost RON 120.50 (almost EUR 25).

Under the Lottery Organization and Administration Regulations, the winner has 90 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

This is the sixth time this year when the big lottery prize has been won in Romania. Before Sunday's win, another lucky player won some EUR 1.5 million on October 21.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alpar Benedek/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks