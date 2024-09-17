Two Romanian projects among laureates of 2024 European Innovative Teaching Award

The European Commission revealed the laureates of the 2024 European Innovative Teaching Award on Monday, September 16, and two projects from Romania are on the list. In total, 96 projects from 32 European countries have been recognized and honored across four categories.

Amazing Children, Amazing Nature (ACAN), coordinated by Grădinița Ciupercuța from Bucharest, is a winner of the ‘early childhood education and care’ category.

Meanwhile, Art therapy for Autism, the project coordinated by Școala Gimnazială Specială in Pașcani, was recognized in the ‘secondary education’ category.

All laureates will be honored during the European Innovative Teaching Award event on November 15.

The complete list of 2024 laureates is available here.

