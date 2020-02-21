Shootings in Germany: Romanian citizen killed in Hanau attack

A Romanian citizen is among the nine people who lost their lives after a 43-year-old man opened fire in two shisha bars in Hanau, a town near Frankfurt, in Germany. The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the information on Friday morning, February 21.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs […] strongly condemns any act of violence and xenophobic manifestation,” the press release reads.

The Romanian ministry also said that the authorities would use money from the emergency fund to repatriate the Romanian killed in the German attack. It did not reveal the Romanian citizen’s identity but the local media reported that the victim is a 23-year-old man from a commune in Giurgiu county who has been working legally in Germany for about five years.

“With deep sadness I learned that a Romanian citizen lost his life in the violent attacks in Hanau, Germany. Condolences to the bereaved family in this time of ordeal,” Romanian president Klaus Iohannis wrote in a Twitter post.

The attacker was a far-right extremist and all the victims of the shootings were of immigrant background, according to BBC. The attack took place on Wednesday evening and the main suspect and his mother were later found dead with gunshot wounds in their apartment.

