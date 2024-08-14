Romanian jobseekers regard experience and charisma as strongest assets, study says

A recent study conducted by eJobs reveals that Romanian jobseekers perceive fluent foreign language skills, self-confidence, specialized expertise, and digital competencies as their primary weaknesses when seeking employment. Conversely, experience and charisma are regarded as their strongest assets.

According to the survey, 55.1% of respondents believe that experience is their top strength in the eyes of potential employers, followed by charisma at 8.4%. Flexibility, emotional intelligence, creativity, and educational background are other qualities that candidates believe give them a competitive edge.

On the flip side, 35.5% of respondents feel disadvantaged by their lack of fluency in at least one widely spoken foreign language, while 28.4% cite a lack of self-confidence as a hindrance in job interviews. Additionally, 23.9% believe that having a niche specialization would improve their chances in the job market, and 17.4% identify a lack of digital skills as a weakness. Other identified gaps include people management skills (12.5%), flexibility (11.3%), and emotional intelligence (11.3%).

E.Jobs.ro notes that many candidates struggle with self-assessment and are unsure of the skills that employers value. Interestingly, while lack of experience was previously a major concern, only 4% of respondents now view it as a significant obstacle, recognizing that it can be offset by other skills such as digital literacy, creativity, flexibility, and emotional intelligence.

Candidates also believe that, from an employer's perspective, digital skills are the most valued in the current job market. Flexibility, willingness to learn, and adaptability are considered crucial by 32% of respondents, while 29.7% emphasize the importance of fluent foreign language skills. Other desirable qualities include team management and creativity.

Reflecting this awareness of a skills gap, 47% of respondents plan to pursue specialized courses or training programs to acquire new competencies. Another 35% would like to do so, but only if the courses are free or employer-funded, while 7% remain undecided.

The study also found that 47.6% of respondents are currently seeking employment, while 38.8% are open to changing jobs if a better opportunity arises. Only 13.5% are not considering a career change in the near future.

The survey was conducted between July and August 2024, with a sample size of 700 respondents.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fizkes | Dreamstime.com)