Romanian, Italian investigators dismantle cross-border cigarette smuggling ring

Video

Romanian and Italian investigators backed by the European Anti-Fraud Office, or OLAF, dismantled a cross-border network involved in the illegal production and smuggling of cigarettes.

Searches in Timiș County, western Romania, uncovered 25 million cigarettes, while an illegal cigarette factory was discovered in Italy.

"As a result of the investigations carried out, in cooperation with law enforcement authorities from Italy (Guardia di Finanze), with OLAF’s support, the criminal network was dismantled," DIICOT reported in a press release.

Four people were caught in the act in Timiș County, allegedly handling smuggled cigarettes in a warehouse, and nine home searches were carried out in Timiș and Arad counties on Tuesday, June 3.

"Additionally, approximately 2,500 boxes of cigarettes (25 million cigarettes) were discovered and seized, while a clandestine factory was found in Italy, which was allegedly produced for the European illegal market and operated by Romanian, Moldovan, and Italian citizens," the Police also reported.

On June 4, Romanian prosecutors ordered the detention of two individuals in connection to the searches. They are being investigated for "establishing an organized criminal group and smuggling consisting of the collection, possession, transport, receipt, storage, delivery, distribution, and sale of goods or merchandise that must be placed under a customs regime, knowing that they originate from smuggling or are intended for smuggling."

"Evidence shows that three defendants (supported by other individuals) obtained smuggled cigarettes, whose distribution was to be carried out either from storage locations or from other predetermined locations, through personal delivery," DIICOT further reported.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: diicot.ro)