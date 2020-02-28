Romanian investors to develop 180MW wind farm in Moldova

Energo Continent, controlled by Romanian investors, will develop a 180MW wind park in the southern part of the Republic of Moldova.

The investors claim that their project will be able to cover 15% of the electricity demand in the country, according to Moldovan news agency Interlic.

The project is not new but the Romanian investors approached Moldovan prime minister Ion Chicu for getting confirmation whether their project fits into the country’s energy strategy or not. According to the Government of Moldova, the developers informed the prime minister about the stage of the work and mentioned that, in order to continue financing and implementing the project, they need confirmation from the central authorities that this project is necessary and that it is part of Moldova’s Energy Strategy.

The project was launched in 2010 in collaboration with InfraVentures Investment Fund, operated by the World Bank’s division IFC. Company representatives claim that the project can become operational in 2022.

According to public data, Energo Continent is 100% owned by offshore firm R.G. Renovatio Group, indirectly controlled by Romanian businessmen Lucian Badescu and Silviu Bogdan Mihalcea-Calinescu. Renovatio Group has previously developed renewable energy projects in Romania.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)