Business

Local entrepreneurs buy Ludus sugar factory in Romania from French Tereos

02 February 2023
French company Tereos announced on Wednesday, February 1, that it sold the Ludus sugar factory to two independent Romanian investors, Mihaela Neagu and Mihail-Daniel Matache, investors in the agri-food and consumer food sector.

"We are happy to have found a buyer for the Ludus factory, which the Group announced in 2021 that it intends to close," the management of the sugar factory said.

Mihaela Elena Neagu also bought the Bod sugar factory last year, which was insolvent at that time. With the two factories in the portfolio, Neagu is negotiating with the farmers for this year's crop.

"In the coming days, we will start negotiations with the farmers since the sugar beet crop for the autumn 2023 campaign is being contracted these days. We want to assure the approximately 300 farmers in the region that we are open to collaboration, and also, we want to assure the 150 employees of the factory that they will keep their jobs," Mihaela Neagu said, quoted by Economedia.ro.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kosal Hor/Dreamstime.com)

1

