Social

Romanian hospitals see significant rise in respiratory infection cases

16 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of over 95,083 acute respiratory infection cases were recorded in hospitals throughout Romania from December 5 to 12, 2022, an explosive rise from the previous week’s number of 69,699 cases, according to new data published by the National Institute of Public Health.

About 1,000 of them were cases of clinical flu, 14 were severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), and 17 were cases of influenza (1 with AH3 virus, 5 with AH1 virus, and 11 with non-subtyped influenza A virus).

Speaking to Libertatea, Beatrice Mahler, manager of the National Institute of Pneumology Marius Nasta in Bucharest, said that the number’s explosion could be prompted by the extreme drop of temperatures in some Romanian cities in the past few days.

“The World Health Organization draws attention to the existence at an international level of increasing levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. This leads to deeply disturbed sleep. Incomplete and inadequate sleep and an increased level of stress lead to a decrease in immunity. It's a direct connection, more and more often specified in studies, and it can be a cause of the decrease of immunity and the high number of viral infections,” she explained.

Moreover, the data also revealed that Bucharest recorded the most influenza A (not subtyped) cases with 11, followed by Cluj with 10, while no confirmed death with influenza virus has been reported nationwide.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Social

Romanian hospitals see significant rise in respiratory infection cases

16 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of over 95,083 acute respiratory infection cases were recorded in hospitals throughout Romania from December 5 to 12, 2022, an explosive rise from the previous week’s number of 69,699 cases, according to new data published by the National Institute of Public Health.

About 1,000 of them were cases of clinical flu, 14 were severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), and 17 were cases of influenza (1 with AH3 virus, 5 with AH1 virus, and 11 with non-subtyped influenza A virus).

Speaking to Libertatea, Beatrice Mahler, manager of the National Institute of Pneumology Marius Nasta in Bucharest, said that the number’s explosion could be prompted by the extreme drop of temperatures in some Romanian cities in the past few days.

“The World Health Organization draws attention to the existence at an international level of increasing levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. This leads to deeply disturbed sleep. Incomplete and inadequate sleep and an increased level of stress lead to a decrease in immunity. It's a direct connection, more and more often specified in studies, and it can be a cause of the decrease of immunity and the high number of viral infections,” she explained.

Moreover, the data also revealed that Bucharest recorded the most influenza A (not subtyped) cases with 11, followed by Cluj with 10, while no confirmed death with influenza virus has been reported nationwide.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony