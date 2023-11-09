Romanian Health Ministry assigns tender to build severe burns center in Târgu Mureș

Romanian health minister Alexandru Rafila recently announced that the Ministry of Health has completed the tender for the construction of the Severe Burns Center in Târgu Mureș.

The new center will be located in the courtyard of the existing hospital and will be connected to its main building.

The investment amounts to RON 322 million and is provided by the Ministry of Health, through the World Bank, according to the ministry’s press release.

The new facility will have seven levels, covering 24,577 square meters, with a burns center with five beds for critical patients, 10 beds for intermediate therapy and microsurgery and reconstructive surgery, an intensive care unit (ICU) with 57 beds, and 25 operating rooms spread over two floors.

(Photo source: Ministerul Sanatatii on Facebook)