New generation of aspiring civil servants joins Romanian government’s internship program

The Romanian government officially launched the 12th edition of its Official Internship Program on July 1, welcoming a new cohort of 150 young interns selected from more than 1,900 applicants. Over the next two months, the interns will be hosted by 26 government institutions, where they will gain hands-on experience in public administration.

The program is designed not only to help participants understand how public institutions function but also to encourage them to contribute to shaping institutional culture, the government said. Through direct interaction with senior officials and career civil servants, the interns “will witness how values are translated into policies, policies into programs, and programs into projects that serve both citizens and the state.”

The program runs from July 1 to August 29, 2025. Participants will receive a monthly gross stipend of RON 4,050, equal to the national minimum gross base salary.

Since its inception in 2013, the Romanian government’s Internship Program has provided a trusted platform for youth engagement in public life. To date, 1,725 alumni have gone on to pursue careers in both the public and private sectors.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)