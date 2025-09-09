Culture

viennacontemporary: Seven Romanian galleries to take part in Vienna art fair

09 September 2025

Seven Romanian galleries will be present this year at viennacontemporary, the international contemporary art fair held in Vienna between September 11 and September 14.

Catinca Tăbăcaru Gallery, Jecza Gallery, Sandwich, Sector 1 Gallery, and Suprainfinit will take part in the event’s Galleries section, Himera Gallery in the Emerging section, and Case 101 in the Zone1 section, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) said.

The fair showcases a selection of 97 galleries and five institutions from 21 countries.

Catinca Tăbăcaru Gallery will present the works of artists Nona Inescu, Rachel Monosov, Terrence Musekiwa, and  Xavier Robles de Medina, while Jecza Gallery those of artists Roman Cotosman, Tincuța Marin, and Genti Korini.

Sandwich participates in the event with works of artists Kateryna Lysovenko, Andrei Tudoran, and Anna Maria Zuzela, Sector 1 Gallery with the works of artist Lucian Popăilă, and Suprainfinit with artists Christian Jankowski and Larisa Sitar.

Himera presents the works of artists Mihaela Coandă and Taisia ​​Corbuț, and Case101 those of artist Fabian Reetz.

Combining the work of both established as well as emerging artists across the curated sections (Statement, Zone1, and Context), viennacontemporary sees this year a record number of emerging galleries exhibiting at the fair, with the launch of new section VC Vault.

The fair supports artists and galleries through four art prizes established with partner organizations. These include the newly inaugurated Münze Österreich Prize, launched in collaboration with the Münze Österreich and the MAK – Museum of Applied Arts; the expanded Bildrecht SOLO Award; the Sculpture Project Prize; and the Art for Stronger Democracies Prize, presented in cooperation with the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs.

(Photo: Hooping Guggenheim, Christian Jankowski, courtesy of ICR)

