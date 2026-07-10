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Romanian fast-food chain Fryday plans EUR 25 mln investment through 2027

10 July 2026

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Romanian fast-food chain Fryday plans to invest around EUR 25 million in 10 new restaurants during 2026 and 2027, following the opening of its first outlet in the Republic of Moldova, according to Economica.net.

Founded by Suceava-based entrepreneur Lucian Florea, the company aims to expand its network from 30 restaurants currently to 100 locations by 2030-2031.

The expansion follows another year of rapid growth. Albina Restaurante, the company operating the Fryday brand, increased its turnover by 87% in 2025 to RON 145.8 million (EUR 29 million), while net profit doubled to RON 27.6 million, according to public financial data.

The revenue growth propelled Fryday to fifth place among Romania's largest restaurant operators by turnover, overtaking the Spartan chain founded by Ștefan Mandachi. Strong MND Corporation, which operates and develops the Spartan network, reported turnover of RON 126.1 million in 2025, broadly unchanged from the previous year.

During 2025, Fryday doubled its restaurant network to 26 locations, most of them in Bucharest, including outlets in Băneasa, Berceni, Bucharest Mall and Sun Plaza. The company has since expanded further to reach 30 restaurants.

In addition to restaurant expansion, Fryday entered the food distribution business last year through a partnership with Macromex, becoming the direct importer of Martin's burger buns from the United States.

The planned investments are intended to support the company's domestic expansion as well as its first steps into international markets following its entry into Moldova.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Fryday)

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Business

Romanian fast-food chain Fryday plans EUR 25 mln investment through 2027

10 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian fast-food chain Fryday plans to invest around EUR 25 million in 10 new restaurants during 2026 and 2027, following the opening of its first outlet in the Republic of Moldova, according to Economica.net.

Founded by Suceava-based entrepreneur Lucian Florea, the company aims to expand its network from 30 restaurants currently to 100 locations by 2030-2031.

The expansion follows another year of rapid growth. Albina Restaurante, the company operating the Fryday brand, increased its turnover by 87% in 2025 to RON 145.8 million (EUR 29 million), while net profit doubled to RON 27.6 million, according to public financial data.

The revenue growth propelled Fryday to fifth place among Romania's largest restaurant operators by turnover, overtaking the Spartan chain founded by Ștefan Mandachi. Strong MND Corporation, which operates and develops the Spartan network, reported turnover of RON 126.1 million in 2025, broadly unchanged from the previous year.

During 2025, Fryday doubled its restaurant network to 26 locations, most of them in Bucharest, including outlets in Băneasa, Berceni, Bucharest Mall and Sun Plaza. The company has since expanded further to reach 30 restaurants.

In addition to restaurant expansion, Fryday entered the food distribution business last year through a partnership with Macromex, becoming the direct importer of Martin's burger buns from the United States.

The planned investments are intended to support the company's domestic expansion as well as its first steps into international markets following its entry into Moldova.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Fryday)

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