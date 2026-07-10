Business

Romania’s Farmec plans to start construction of EUR 70 mln cosmetics factory in 2027

10 July 2026

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Romanian cosmetics manufacturer Farmec plans to begin construction of a new EUR 70 million production facility in Apahida, near Cluj-Napoca, in 2027, after securing a key urban planning approval for the project, according to Ziarul Financiar.

"The zonal urban plan (PUZ) for this project recently received a positive opinion from the Technical Commission for Territorial Planning and Urbanism (CTATU) of the Cluj County Council, so next year we plan to start work on the new production and storage spaces on this new site," Chief Executive Officer and shareholder Mircea Turdean said.

Farmec first announced the investment three years ago, when it estimated the project at EUR 40 million. The development was postponed after the company failed to obtain state aid, while rising construction costs have since increased the planned investment to EUR 70 million.

Turdean said the company intends to continue seeking state support.

"We wanted to apply last year, but we didn't have the PUZ, and this was a mandatory element under that scheme," he said.

Farmec, headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, is one of Romania's largest cosmetics producers, with a portfolio of skincare, personal care, and beauty brands sold on the domestic market and internationally. The new factory is expected to expand the company's production and storage capacity and support future growth.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Farmec)

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Business

Romania’s Farmec plans to start construction of EUR 70 mln cosmetics factory in 2027

10 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian cosmetics manufacturer Farmec plans to begin construction of a new EUR 70 million production facility in Apahida, near Cluj-Napoca, in 2027, after securing a key urban planning approval for the project, according to Ziarul Financiar.

"The zonal urban plan (PUZ) for this project recently received a positive opinion from the Technical Commission for Territorial Planning and Urbanism (CTATU) of the Cluj County Council, so next year we plan to start work on the new production and storage spaces on this new site," Chief Executive Officer and shareholder Mircea Turdean said.

Farmec first announced the investment three years ago, when it estimated the project at EUR 40 million. The development was postponed after the company failed to obtain state aid, while rising construction costs have since increased the planned investment to EUR 70 million.

Turdean said the company intends to continue seeking state support.

"We wanted to apply last year, but we didn't have the PUZ, and this was a mandatory element under that scheme," he said.

Farmec, headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, is one of Romania's largest cosmetics producers, with a portfolio of skincare, personal care, and beauty brands sold on the domestic market and internationally. The new factory is expected to expand the company's production and storage capacity and support future growth.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Farmec)

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