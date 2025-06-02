Romanian frigate on rescue mission for missing crewmember in Mediterranean Sea

Romania’s "Regele Ferdinand" (King Ferdinand) frigate is currently on rescue mission in the Mediterranean Sea, looking into the disappearance of a military master technician part of its crew.

Master Sergeant Class II Viorel Culea, 46, an electromechanical specialist, was last seen on board the ship on the morning of June 1, around 04:30. The Romanian vessel was around roughly 90 nautical miles off the Libyan port of Benghazi at that time.

The disappearance was immediately noted, and searches were conducted onboard the ship and at sea. Three aircraft from the Air Forces of Germany, Italy, and Luxembourg participated in the search operations so far, along with the "Regele Ferdinand" frigate and its onboard helicopter.

A frigate of the Turkish Naval Forces, a frigate of the Hellenic Naval Forces, along with its helicopter, were also part of the searches.

At the moment, joining the Romanian ship is a command ship of the French Naval Forces, along with two aircraft under the EUNAVFOR MED IRINI Operation, according to Agerpres.

At the same time, the structures responsible for saving human life at sea from Italy, Greece, and Libya are carrying out specific missions in this regard in their areas of responsibility.

The leadership of the Romanian Naval Forces General Staff also informed the serviceman’s family. According to current regulations, the Military Prosecutor’s Office was notified, and the frigate commander appointed a commission to investigate the circumstances of this event.

The "Regele Ferdinand" frigate departed on May 5 from the military port of Constanța, carrying a crew of 240, to participate for approximately 40 days in the EUNAVFOR MED IRINI Operation, carried out under the aegis of the European Union, alongside partner ships from France, Greece, and Italy. Its main mission is to support the enforcement of the arms embargo imposed on Libya by the United Nations Security Council resolutions. The ship is scheduled to return to the country in mid-June.

(Photo source: Forțele Navale Române on Facebook)