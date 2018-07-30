Romanian IT group reaches 700 employees, opens new center

Romanian IT group Fortech, based in Cluj-Napoca, reached over 700 employees at its three operational centers in Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Oradea, in July. The company aims to expand its operations to Brasov, where it has already formed a team.

Fortech has implemented over 270 projects for 165 clients in recent years. The company mainly works with foreign clients in industries such as automotive, retail, telecom, IT and others. The client list includes big international groups such as T-Systems, Swisscom, Symantec, Pfizer and Renault.

Its specialists provide IT services, including software development on demand, testing and consultancy.

Fortech was founded in 2003 by Romanian entrepreneur Calin Vaduva, who still controls and manages it. The company reached a turnover of EUR 23 million and a net profit of EUR 2.36 million in 2017, according to official data from the Finance Ministry.

