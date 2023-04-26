Romanian football legends to take part in exhibition match against Galatasaray’s best

Romanian football legends Gheorghe Hagi, Gheorghe Popescu, and Adrian Ilie will team up once again in an exhibition match that will take place on June 2 in Cluj-Napoca, part of the Sports Festival. The game will have the All-Stars Romania team face off against Galatasaray Legends.

The exhibition match at Cluj Arena will bring face-to-face important players from various generations of the Romanian national team and former members of the Galatasaray team. Gică Hagi and Gică Popescu will play for both teams, as well as Adrian Ilie, the former striker who played for the Turkish team for two years.

The match is part of the Sports Festival, an event looking to promote sports, and the earnings received by Galatasaray for participating in the event will go towards the families affected by the earthquakes that hit Turkey in February, according to Euronews.

"The story around this match has attracted us a lot. Of course, Hagi and Popescu are national brands that will always attract attention. That's why we chose to work closely with them and have them at the center of this event. The success story that Galata had in the 2000s attracted a lot of attention. The Galatasaray brand is loved in Romania, and we also have many Turkish nationals in our country,” said Patrick Ciorcilă, co-founder of the Sports Festival.

Between June 1 and 4, Cluj Arena will host the biggest multi-sporting event in Romania, Sports Festival. Organizers say that the event is a manifesto and a call to do sports. For four days, participants can enjoy entertainment, education, community, and exhibition matches.

