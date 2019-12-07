Romanian company designs simulator for the training of air traffic controllers

Sim Soft Distribution, a company in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, has designed the first locally-made simulator for the training of air-traffic controllers. It can be used remotely, with the help of a tablet, Mediafax reported.

“Our company finished a research project, which is the first Romanian simulator for the testing of air traffic controllers; it targets both civil sector and military clients. The aim is to prepare air traffic controllers to react better in crisis situations, thus preventing human and material losses,” Ioan Alexandru Drăgan, the GM of Sim Soft Distribution, explained, quoted by Mediafax.

The simulator, called ATMIS AIO, took two years to develop and the value of the project amounted to RON 4.9 million (a little over EUR 1 million). Of the sum, RON 3.5 million (almost EUR 737,000) represented non-refundable assistance from the European Regional Development Fund.

The simulator will cost in between EUR 500,000 and EUR 1.5 million, depending on its complexity and customization.

“Our simulator replaces the classic simulator, which is a hall, with an IT platform, so infrastructure worth hundreds of thousands of euros can be condenses on a 10-inch tablet,” Drăgan said. “Traffic controllers can be trained on the radar part through an app that can be downloaded for free. For the control tower part, the controllers will be trained with the help of our platform in simulator centers. Our project integrates latest-generation technologies – cloud computing, augmented reality, vocal recognition and machine learning – into an accessible solution.”

The simulator is to be delivered to Romatsa, to be used in the training of air traffic controllers working in several airports in the country. The company is also looking at potential clients in emerging markets, Mediafax reported.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]