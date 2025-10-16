Politics

Romania’s finance minister meets IFI and US representatives in Washington

16 October 2025

Finance minister Alexandru Nazare, on a working visit to the United States, announced on Wednesday, October 15, that he met with Paolo Zampolli, president Donald Trump’s representative for Global Partnerships, and with United States treasurer Brandon Beach. 

The Romanian official will also hold meetings with representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Minister Nazare stated that he conveyed “a clear message” to his American partners that Romania is “prepared for new investments” to ensure “economic growth and competitiveness.”

Nazare leads the Ministry of Finance delegation to the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group, held in Washington, DC, between October 14 and 18.

Also on Wednesday, the minister will deliver public remarks at events hosted by the Atlantic Council and the Hudson Institute, two leading US think tanks influential in shaping international economic and political policies.

According to the Ministry of Finance, through his participation in these events, minister Nazare aims to present Romania’s macroeconomic outlook and promote the investment opportunities available in the Romanian market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alexandru Nazare)



