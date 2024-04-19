Romanian fencer Vlad Covaliu wins junior men’s sabre world title

The Romanian fencer Vlad Covaliu recently won the junior men’s sabre world title in the individual event at the World Cadets and Juniors Fencing Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Covaliu had a perfect run in Riyadh, where he achieved seven consecutive victories. In the quarterfinals, he defeated American Cody Walter Ji 15-12; in the semifinals, he clearly surpassed Spanish Santiago Madrigal 15-6; and in the final he won 15-14 against Russian Pavel Graudyn, according to Agerpres.

This is the first medal won by the Romanian delegation at the 2024 World Fencing Championships for Cadets and Juniors. Fencer Radu Nitu ranked 11th, Mihnea Enache finished 31st, and Casian Cidu 90th.

In the junior women's sabre event, Romanian Amalia Stan finished 8th, after losing in the quarter-finals to Chinese fencer Qimiao Pan, who went on to win the event. Amalia Covaliu, Vlad’s sister, finished 46th, Denisa Serban 53rd, and Anastasia Fusea 118th.

Vlad and Amalia are the children of Mihai Covaliu, the president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, himself a former sabre fencer, Olympic champion in 2000, and world champion in 2005.

Romania was represented by 27 fencers, 12 men and 15 women, at the Championship. Only cadet individual and junior individual and team events were held at the championships in Riyadh.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Scrima on Facebook)