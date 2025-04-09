Romanian fencer Amalia Covaliu wins gold at World Championship in China

Romanian athlete Amalia Covaliu won the gold medal in the women's sabre event on Tuesday, April 8, at the Wuxi 2025 Junior & Cadet World Championships in China.

Amalia did not compete in the first round, and in the second round she defeated another Romanian, Amelie Pescaru, 15-7. In the third round she won the duel against South Korean Dahui Moon, 15-5. She then beat Hungarian Boglarka Komjathy in the round of 16, overcame US fencer Brynnley McKee in the quarterfinals and bested China’s Xuanyi Zhang in the semifinals, according to G4Media.

To win the gold, Covaliu defeated Chinese athlete Qimiao Pan in the final with a score of 15-14.

The bronze medals went to Xuanyi Zhang and Eunchae Jang. Amelie Pescaru placed 58th, and Sofia Corlătescu finished in 81st place.

The day before, Amalia Covaliu ranked 10th in the junior women's sabre event, and her older brother, Vlad Covaliu, won the silver medal in junior men's sabre.

In the cadet men's sabre event, Romanian Michael Ene ranked fifth after losing in the quarterfinals to Russian Iaroslav Borisov, 8-15. Radu Matei placed 20th, and Rareș Munteanu finished 97th. The world title was won by American Emilio Paturzo Gonzalez.

The Cadet and Junior Fencing World Championships are taking place from April 7–15 in Wuxi. Amalia and Vlad are the children of COSR President Mihai Covaliu.

