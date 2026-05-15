Romanians abroad

Romanian Excellence Gala to celebrate diaspora achievements in Germany

15 May 2026

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The first edition of the “Romanian Excellence Gala in Germany” will take place on May 16 in Friedberg, celebrating the achievements and contributions of the Romanian community in Germany. Organized by the Ciuleandra Bavaria Association under the patronage of Romania’s Department for Romanians Everywhere, the event is expected to gather around 150 guests from the professional, institutional, and cultural sectors.

The gala will be hosted at the Royal am See venue in Friedberg and aims to highlight successful Romanians working in fields such as healthcare, education, business, IT, culture, and civic engagement.

The organizers said 12 excellence awards will be presented. Andreea Marin, known for her social and cultural projects and work as a UNICEF ambassador, will host the event.

The gala will also feature a live performance by Mihai Trăistariu, who represented Romania at the Eurovision Song Contest, alongside performances by pan flute artist Tudor Limbean and the Ansamblul Ciuleandra folk dance ensemble.

Germany hosts one of the largest Romanian communities abroad, with official figures showing more than 900,000 Romanian citizens living in the country. The organizers said the real number is likely above one million, making Romanians the largest community from an EU member state in Germany.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

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Romanians abroad

Romanian Excellence Gala to celebrate diaspora achievements in Germany

15 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first edition of the “Romanian Excellence Gala in Germany” will take place on May 16 in Friedberg, celebrating the achievements and contributions of the Romanian community in Germany. Organized by the Ciuleandra Bavaria Association under the patronage of Romania’s Department for Romanians Everywhere, the event is expected to gather around 150 guests from the professional, institutional, and cultural sectors.

The gala will be hosted at the Royal am See venue in Friedberg and aims to highlight successful Romanians working in fields such as healthcare, education, business, IT, culture, and civic engagement.

The organizers said 12 excellence awards will be presented. Andreea Marin, known for her social and cultural projects and work as a UNICEF ambassador, will host the event.

The gala will also feature a live performance by Mihai Trăistariu, who represented Romania at the Eurovision Song Contest, alongside performances by pan flute artist Tudor Limbean and the Ansamblul Ciuleandra folk dance ensemble.

Germany hosts one of the largest Romanian communities abroad, with official figures showing more than 900,000 Romanian citizens living in the country. The organizers said the real number is likely above one million, making Romanians the largest community from an EU member state in Germany.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

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